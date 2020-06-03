Fourteen die with coronavirus symptoms in nine districts





NOAKHALI: Four persons including a muajjin died with coronavirus symptoms in Senbag, Chatkhil and Begumganj upazilas of the district in three days.

A muajjin of a mosque in Senbag Upazila died of coronavirus on Monday morning, rising the number of virus death to 15 in the district.

Deceased Mozammel Hossain, 44, was the muajjin of Uttar Sahapur Village Mosque.

Senbag Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Motiur Rahman said Mozammel's samples were tested at Abdul Malek Ukil Medical College Lab. The results came positive on May 23. Since then, he had been at home quarantine.

With this, four deaths from the coronavirus infection were reported in the upazila. Upazila-wise break-up of deaths are: seven in Begumganj, four in Senbag and two each in Sonaimuri and Sadar upazilas.

On the other hand, three persons including a couple have died with coronavirus symptoms in Chatkhil and Begumganj upazilas of the district in two days. Upazila Health Department collected sample of one of them.

The couple were the residents of Chhoyani Togba Village under Chatkhil Upazila while another one was from Mirwarishpur in Begumganj.

Chatkhil Municipality No. 9 Council Naoshad Karim said a 55-year-old woman died on Sunday night while her husband, aged about 60, on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man dies with virus symptoms on Sunday night in Mirwarishpur.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A man with coronavirus symptoms has died in Raikhali area of Kaptai Upazila in the district. He died at his home on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, three found positive for the virus from six sample tests in the last 24 hours.

A total of 61 people infected with the deadly virus till Sunday. Of them, nine are in isolation centre, said Rangamati Corona Focal Person Dr Mostafa Kamal.

RAJSHAHI: An elderly woman died with coronavirus symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nurpunni Begum, 60, wife of Yasin Ali of Atarshia Village in Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous said Nurpunni Begum was admitted to the hospital with fever and breathing complications. Her blood samples were collected after the death due to her COVID-19 symptoms.

The body was sent to her home by a hospital ambulance in the morning.

It has been suggested to bury the body in compliance with hygiene rules, he added.

BARISHAL: Two persons died with coronavirus symptoms at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (BSBMCH) on Saturday.

One of the deceased, 45, was resident of Ward No. 7 under Muladi Municipality in the district, and another, 60, was from Kalashkathi Village in Bakerganj Upazila.

Their blood samples were sent to PCR Lab of the hospital for test.

BSBMCH Assistant Director Dr SM Moniruzzaman confirmed the matter.

It is to be noted that a total of 31 people died with coronavirus symptoms in BSBMCH till Saturday. Of them, three persons were corona positive.

A total of 213 patients were admitted to the corona ward of the hospital till now while 61 people were diagnosed with corona positive.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A 60-year-old village doctor died with coronavirus symptoms in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Locals said the man was suffering from fever, cold, cough and respiratory problems for few days. He was taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Char Fasson Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shovon Kumar Basak said samples from the deceased were collected three days back and sent to Dhaka for tests.

So far, 43 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the district.

CHANDPUR: A journalist died with coronavirus symptoms in Faridganj Upazila of the district early Saturday.

He apologised to everyone and requested to take care of his children in his facebook post around 1:30am, two hours before his death.

Deceased Abul Hasnat was the office secretary of Faridganj Press Club. He was the local correspondent of Dainik Chandpur Jamin and Dainik Bangladesh Samachar. He had been suffering from fever and respiratory problems.

Faridganj Press Club and its all members expressed their deepest condolences for his death.

SATKHIRA: Two persons with coronavirus symptoms have died at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Satkhira Medical College Hospital. The hospital caretaker Dr Rafiqur Islam said one breathed his last on Friday night and another at early hours of Saturday.

Trader Shahidul Islam and Piar Miah of Sadar Upazila had been admitted to the hospital with respiratory problem and cough on May 28.

Their samples have sent to Khulna PCR lab which yet not comes, Dr Rafiqul said. The deceased will be buried under Islamic Foundation.

MEHERPUR: A 45-year-old man died of fever, cold and breathing problem while undergoing treatment at Meherpur General Hospital's Corona Ward on Friday morning. He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday.

It was stated by Mokhlesur Rahman, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of Meherpur General Hospital.

The deceased was a resident of Babu Para in Kola Village under Sadar Upazila. Family sources said the man came to his village home from Dhaka before Eid and was moving around normally. He worked for distributing daily newspapers by bus in Dhaka.

RMO Dr Mokhlesur Rahman said his corona symptoms appeared on Wednesday afternoon. Samples were collected from his home on Thursday afternoon. At that time the doctors advised him to get admitted to hospital.

After admission, he died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at Corona Ward. The upazila administration was informed to bury his body under a special arrangement.

Further steps will be taken after the arrival of his test report.

DEBIGANJ, PANCHAGARH: An elderly man died from coronavirus infection in Debiganj Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Suruj Ali, 85, a resident of Chilahati Union in the upazila. This is the second death from the virus in the district.

A medical team of the upazila health department collected his samples on May 16 after he came from Dhaka on May 12.

The tests results which came on May 19 found him positive for the virus. He had been in home isolation under the supervision of the health department. He died at early hours.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Hasinur Rahman confirmed the matter.

Meanwhile, District Civil Surgeon Dr Fajlur Rahman said a total of 1,008 reports have come where 55 people found positive for the virus.











Two of them died while 10 people returned home after recovery.



