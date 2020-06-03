Video
Wednesday, 3 June, 2020, 4:38 AM
Narsingdi’s Quick Response Team tackling corona-created situations

Published : Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

Narsingdi Quick Response Team recently cremated the body of Balaram Das, who died of coronavirus, at the central crematorium on the bank of the Meghna River. photo: observer

NARSINGDI, June 2: The district administration has recently formed a Quick Response Team (QRT) to tackle emergency situations in the district.
During the emergency situation caused by the corona epidemic, the QRT has been gaining popularity for its sincere approach towards resolving all corona-related problems.  
The QRT comprises seven members, and two others are also assisting the team. The nine members are:   team leader Md. Shah Alam Mia, AC (Land), Md. Mahbub, Councilor of Ward No. 9, SI Paritush and SI Md. Mamun, Md. Subuj Hawladar, Upazila Family Planning Officer, Humayun Kabir, UHSPO Representative, Md. Abed Ali, Sadar Upazila Project Implementation Officer, Md. Shahin Alam, Senior Station Officer, and Dr. Mitun Sarkar, Upazila Veterinary Surgeon.
Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Taslima Akter Zahan has formed the QRT following the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Sayeda Farhana Kawnine.
The UNO works tirelessly in managing the corona-containing team. She is also going door to door with relief materials for the destitute families. She also keeps special eye on low-income people and the mass media representatives.   
According to official sources, QRT is working round the clock in cooperation with local mass media representatives.
In addition to motivating social distancing, getting people back home, controlling price hike, distributing relief items, locking down the homes of infected people, collecting samples and admitting suspected in hospitals, the team has been managing all things relating to coronavirus pandemic. It is also managing janaja and burial equally.
In fact, as its convener, Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Md. Shah Alam Mia of Narsingdi Sadar Upazila has been playing the frontline role in making a niche in the heart of local people. He is facing hindrance and odd at every moment in tackling the corona-created emergency situation.
He has already built up a social communicative chain at different levels including that of socio-political and cultural ends.
He is moving from one place to another in different areas of Narsingdi and getting people worn masks and having hands washed with sanitisers.




He said QRT is working in pursuit of the Prime Minister's instructions about building public-friendly administration. The Narsingdi district administration is carrying out the instructions. Under the leadership of the DC, the instructions are being implemented strictly.


