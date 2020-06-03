Video
Wednesday, 3 June, 2020
Six killed, 51 injured in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Six persons were killed and at least 51 people injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Natore, Gopalganj, Laxmipur and Naogaon, in four days.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: An engineer was killed in a road accident in Garmati area on Natore-Pabna Highway in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Abdus Salam Sarker, 65, son of late Moqbul Hossain Sarker, was a freedom fighter and retired engineer of Road and Highway Department.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway Police Station (PS) Khandoker Shafiqul Islam said a bus hit the motorcycle riding by Abdus Salam in Garmati area at noon, leaving him seriously injured. Later, he was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he died at around 3pm.
GOPALGANJ: At least 50 people were injured in separated road accidents on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the district on Monday.
A Dhaka-bound passenger bus fell into a roadside ditch in Shibgati area of Kashiani Upazila in the morning after its driver lost control over the steering, leaving around 28 people injured.
Some of the critically injured were rushed to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex.
Kashiani PS OC Md Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident.
Meanwhile, driver of another Dhaka-bound bus lost control over the steering and fell into a ditch in Gorakhola area, leaving around 22 passengers injured.
Critically injured four were taken to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A businessman was killed in a road accident in Balirpul area on Matirhat-Torabganj Road in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
Deceased Mizanur Rahman Mizan, 33, son of Abdur Rob Master of Uttar Charkalkini area, was a grocery trader in Matirhat Bazar.
Charkalkini Union Parishad Member Mehedi Hasan Liton said Mizan was going to Torabganj from Matirhat riding by motorcycle at around 4pm. At that time, another motorcycle from the opposite direction hit his vehicle, leaving Mizan seriously injured.
Locals rushed him to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.  
Kamalnagar PS OC Muhammad Nurul Absar confirmed the incident.  
NAOGAON: Four persons including two siblings were killed and a child was injured in separate road accidents in Mohadevpur and Patnitala upazilas of the district in two days.
Two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured when a truck rammed into their vehicle in Mohadevpur Upazila on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Maznu Hossain and Bhuttu Ali.
Mohadevpur PS OC Nazrul Islam said a truck smashed the bike in Naohata Intersection area, leaving two dead on the scene and a child injured.
The child was rushed to Naogaon Sadar Hospital.  
A case has been filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.
On the other hand, two siblings were killed in a collision between a truck and a trolley in Patnitala Upazila on Friday morning.
The deceased were identified as Mahabub, 42, and Anwar Hossain, 40, residents of Chakmamin Village in the upazila.
Patnitala PS OC Parimal Chakrabarti said the trolley carrying the duo collided head-on with the truck in Gharail area in the morning, leaving them dead on the spot.
The bodies were sent to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue.


