Onion prices fall by Tk 10 per kg at Hili





Local onions were being sold at high price of Tk 46 to Tk 50 per kg depending its verity which is now being sold at Tk 38 to Tk 40, reports our correspondent after observing local retail and wholesale markets.

The import-export activities through the port were remained shut for around two months due to the ongoing pandemic of novel coronavirus.

The prices of the popular kitchen items were high in local markets following the ban of the onion import for two months.

The import of onion from India resumed on May 28 through rail which led to the decrease of its prices.









One onion importer at the port, Shahidul Islam Shahid, said onion is being sold at Tk 22 to Tk 26. As the import of the essential commodities from India has started, the price will come down further soon.





