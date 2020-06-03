IBBL board of directors hold meeting

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) was held through video conference on Sunday.

The meeting was presided over by Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, PhD, Chairman of the bank.

Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi and Md Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Dr Arif Suleman, foreign director and representative of Islamic Development Bank, other Directors, Md Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO and JQM Habibullah, FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of the bank also attended the meeting.