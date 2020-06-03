Video
Emirates launches special website page for kids

Published : Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Correspondent

Emirates Airline has launched a special activity page on its website  to keep kids entertained during the summer holidays amid the suspension of leisure travel and days out of schools.
The Emirates 'Fly With me Animals' colouring books have been digitised as families can take advantage of colourful puzzles, stories and activities featuring friendly, familiar faces - all from the comfort of their own home, said a press release.
Parents and kids can download and print out a 16-page Fly with Me Animals colouring bookto get re-acquainted with Lewis the Lion, Peek U the Panda, Ernie the Penguin, Savannah the Elephant, Brett the Bear, Mia the Manta Ray and ChaoChao the alligator.
 Familes and friends can remain connected by sending a special message to those near and far, using one of the easily downloadable postcards or keep the most treasured snaps in a downloadable photo frame featuring the much-loved animals.
 Kids can learn to bake a tasty treat with a yummy banana cake recipe or go on an adventure with the Animals in a series of videos for children.


