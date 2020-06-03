Next budget should focus on Covid-19-hit health sector





The webinar was organised by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) late on Friday last.

Bangladesh Bank former Governor Dr. Atiur Rahman, NBR former Chairman Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Distinguished Fellow Professor Dr. Mustafizur Rahman, Dhaka University Economics Teacher Prof Dr. Muhammad Shahadat Hossain Siddiquee and NBR Member (Tax Survey & Inspection) Ranjan Kumar Bhowmic and LankaBangla Finance Ltd Head of Operation A. K. M. Kuamruzzaman were the discussant.

ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond started the discussion welcoming the guests at the event. He hoped that CMA professionals will be able to help the government in the process of revenue collection & increasing and making clarity in every countable sector.

ICMAB Vice-President Md. Mamunur Rashid, presented the proposal paper on proposed National Budget 2020-2021. DU finance teacher Prof. Dr. Mahmood Osman Imam moderated the session.

Emphasizing on strengthening the health sector as much as possible, Mamunur Rashid presented 13 core proposals on behalf of the institute.















