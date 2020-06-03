EBL launches first e-KYC account in Bangladesh





The leading private commercial bank (PCB) launched the solution to help customers and employees maintain maximum possible social distancing during Covid-19 pandemic.

Interested person can open such account within a minute, according to the EBL. An account will be opened with the NID of the relevant customer, and will offer debit card as well as free cheque book facilities.

This EBL Insta Account can be used for both Current and Savings variant, and is available in all EBL branches and it will minimise the total time spent by customers in the bank, while ensuring them top quality digital banking solutions, officials at EBL said.

















