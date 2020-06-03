S Korean firm to invest more $10 million in Bangladesh



BEPZA Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam and Managing Director of Ms Giant BD Co Ltd Kim Byung Jin signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at BEPZA Complex in the city recently.

The South Korean concern will establish a new unit of shoe component (injection phylon Midsole) and sports sandal manufacturing industry in Cumilla EPZ, as per a Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) press release issued on Sunday.

This Korean company's new investment will create employment opportunity for 500 Bangladeshi nationals afresh.

To this end, an agreement was signed between the BEPZA and Ms Giant BD Co Ltd at BEPZA Complex in the city.

BEPZA Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam and Managing Director of Ms Giant BD Co Ltd Kim Byung Jin inked the deal on behalf of their respective organizations.

Among others, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and General Manager (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Md Tanvir Hossain were present on the occasion.



















