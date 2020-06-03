Video
Wednesday, 3 June, 2020, 4:37 AM
Prime Bank's earnings grow by 22pc in 2019

Published : Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

Prime Bank Limited has recorded operating profit of Tk 695 crore in 2019 on solo basis which was Tk 572 crore in the previous year, registering a growth of 22per cent.
The bank has also recorded a net profit after tax of Tk 200 crore in 2019 on solo basis, which was Tk 219 crore in 2018, according to press release.
The bank reported EPS of Tk 1.77 for the year ended on December 31, 2019 on solo basis which was Tk 1.93 in the previous year. Its net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk 23.65 in 2019 which was Tk 23.12 a year ago. The bank's net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was Tk 0.98 in 2019 which was negative Tk 2.86 in 2018.
It listed with both Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges, organized its Earnings Disclosure event on May 18, 2020 which was broadcast live on the bank's Facebook page. In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the bank has held the event through virtual media to maintain social distancing.
The bank's Managing Director and CEO Rahel Ahmed and senior management officials presented the financial results of 2019 and answered questioned from the local and foreign investment analysts, capital market experts and financial institution partners.
DMD and CFO Mohammad Habibur Rahman Chowdhury; DMD and CRO Md. Touhidul Alam Khan; DMD and CBO Faisal Rahman; Head of Consumer Banking ANM Mahfuz; Head of MSME Banking Syed M. Omar Tayub; Head of TB, SFD and ID Shams Abdullah Muhaimin; COO Abdul Halim; Head of ICC Mohammad Jashim Uddin and Head of Brand & Communications Nazmul Karim Chowdhury joined the event.  
The MD and CEO also gratefully acknowledged the bank's valued customers, shareholders and stakeholders for their continued trust and patronage.


