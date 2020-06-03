Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 June, 2020, 4:37 AM
latest
Home Business

2 more MFs get permission to operate for 10 years

Published : Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

Two more close-end mutual funds, managed by ICB Asset Management Company, have got their tenure extended for another 10 years, said an official disclosure on Tuesday.
Closed-end mutual funds are investment funds that gather a fixed pool of money for 10 years from a number of investors and re-invest them into stocks, bonds and other assets.
The two mutual funds that have had their tenures extended are Phoenix Finance 1st Mutual Fund and ICB AMCL Third NRB Mutual Fund.
Of those mutual funds, Phoenix Finance 1st Mutual Fund's tenure has been extended up to May 3, 2030, and ICB AMCL Third NRB Mutual Fund's up to May 19, 2030, according to the disclosure.
The Phoenix Finance 1st Mutual Fund has reported its net asset value (NAV) of Tk 5.85 per unit on the basis of the current market price and Tk 11.93 per unit on the basis of the cost price against the face value of Tk 10 as of the close of operation on March 23.
Each unit price of Phoenix Finance 1st Mutual Fund closed at Tk 8.10 on Monday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.
ICB Third NRB Mutual Fund has reported its net asset value (NAV) of Tk 5.52 per unit on the basis of the current market price and Tk 11.74 per unit on the basis of the cost price against the face value of Tk 10 as of the close of operation on March 23.
Each unit price of ICB Third NRB Mutual Fund closed at Tk 5.30 on Monday at the DSE.
ICB Asset Management has informed that by order of the government, the BSEC through the exercise of its power accorded by the Securities and Exchange Ordinance, 1969 (XVII of 1969) Section 20A, has given consent to extend the tenure of these existing mutual funds for another 10 years each in relaxation of all applicable rules & regulations and procedures.
Earlier in September 2018, the stock market regulator had given a go-ahead to the extension of the tenure of closed-end mutual funds and handed over the right to the asset managers.
In this regard, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission also issued a directive that time scrapping its previous directive regarding conversion or liquidation of closed-end MFs on completion of the tenure of ten years.
The existing closed-end MFs that are unwilling to extend tenure will be allowed to be converted or liquidated as per the rules, the BSEC directive said.
According to the BSEC directive, the total tenure, including another term of ten years, of the existing closed-end mutual funds will not be more than 20 years.
Currently, 37 closed-end mutual funds are listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL board of directors hold meeting
Emirates launches special website page for kids
Next budget should focus on Covid-19-hit health sector
EBL launches first e-KYC account in Bangladesh
Asian markets extend gains on hopes virus crisis is easing
Non-bank private firms to provide e-payment services
S Korean firm to invest more $10 million in Bangladesh
Prime Bank's earnings grow by 22pc in 2019


Latest News
Social media, music world go dark for Black Out Tuesday
Zoom earnings soar as video meets become pandemic norm
Trudeau's epic pause when asked about Trump's response
We believe we can win against anyone: Tamim
Murder of 26 Bangladeshis in Libya: 38 sued with Paltan Police Station
Japan allows saliva-based tests to boost coronavirus detection
21 dead in rain-triggered landslides in India's Assam
Funding shortfall hinders pandemic response: World Bank chief
Amazon raised $10 billion in the bond markets
Another policeman dies from coronavirus
Most Read News
Analysing online education system amid Covid-19
When will we ever learn?
Pan Pacific Sonargaon to reopen June 8
Virus cases cross 50,000, deaths 700 in country
Biman cancels all domestic flights for passenger shortage
National Bank's missing Tk 60 lakh recovered; 4 held
39 districts have no corona test labs
Urologist Manjur Rashid dies of coronavirus
Two killed in US protests
Budget 2020-21: Innovative plans & corrupt free execution is vital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft