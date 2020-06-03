Bourses plummet further amid Covid-19 fears





At DSEX, the broad index, DSEX closed at 3969.58 points on Tuesday with a loss of 29.91 points or 0.74 percent.

Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 16.67 points and 9.75 points to settle at 1330.50 points and 920.20 points respectively.

On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 20,990 trades were executed in today's trading session with a trading volume of 38.53 million securities.

Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 1.55 billion which is lower than of previous day's Taka 1.97 billion. Loser took a lead over gainers as out of 294 issues traded, 12 securities gained price while 53 declined and 229 remained unchanged.

BSS adds: The market-cap of DSE also fell to Taka 3,106 billion, from Taka 3,122 billion in the previous session.

CSCX and CASPI declined by 49.93 points and 80.12 points to stand at 6823.28 points and 11261.00 points respectively.

At CSE, a total of 2,814,311 shares and mutual fund of 128 companies were traded, of which 10 issues advanced while 30 declined and 88 issues remained unchanged.

The port city bourse traded 2.81 million shares and mutual fund units worth Taka 566 million in turnover.















