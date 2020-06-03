

ADB expands BD private sector trade finance programme

The TFP works with 12 partner banks in Bangladesh to mobilise private sector capital and fill market gaps by providing guarantees and loans to support trade, according to a press release.

"Given the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, particularly availability of credit for private sector in Bangladesh, enhancement of the TFP will increase liquidity, help boost businesses, raise exports and imports, increase jobs, and contribute to economic growth and development," the press release quoted ADB Bangladesh Country Director Manmohan Parkash.

Commending Bangladesh as one of the most active TFP countries, Parkash said: "The programme has so far supported $814.6 million in trade, with 70.7 percent co-financing by the private sector, over 1,367 transactions, as of 31 December 2019."

"As trade transactions typically start and end within 180 days, the $755 million can roll and support over $1 billion in Bangladesh trade year over year.

"A substantial portion of TFP's portfolio supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the expanded coverage of the very active programme will result in enhanced inclusive support to traders, including women, in Bangladesh," Parkash further said.

The TFP works with over 240 banks in 21 countries to provide companies with the financial support they need to engage in import and export activities in Asia's most challenging markets.









In 2019, the TFP supported 4,832 transactions worth a total of $5.4 billion, including $3.5 billion in co-financing, and helped 4,069 small and medium-sized enterprises.





