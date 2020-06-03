Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 June, 2020, 4:37 AM
latest
Home Business

ADB expands BD private sector trade finance programme

Published : Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

ADB expands BD private sector trade finance programme

ADB expands BD private sector trade finance programme

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has expanded the Trade Finance Programme (TFP) to support the private sector in Bangladesh, by raising its financing limit to $755 million from $518 million at the end of last year.
The TFP works with 12 partner banks in Bangladesh to mobilise private sector capital and fill market gaps by providing guarantees and loans to support trade, according to a press release.
"Given the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, particularly availability of credit for private sector in Bangladesh, enhancement of the TFP will increase liquidity, help boost businesses, raise exports and imports, increase jobs, and contribute to economic growth and development," the press release quoted ADB Bangladesh Country Director Manmohan Parkash.
Commending Bangladesh as one of the most active TFP countries, Parkash said: "The programme has so far supported $814.6 million in trade, with 70.7 percent co-financing by the private sector, over 1,367 transactions, as of 31 December 2019."
"As trade transactions typically start and end within 180 days, the $755 million can roll and support over $1 billion in Bangladesh trade year over year.
"A substantial portion of TFP's portfolio supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the expanded coverage of the very active programme will result in enhanced inclusive support to traders, including women, in Bangladesh," Parkash further said.
The TFP works with over 240 banks in 21 countries to provide companies with the financial support they need to engage in import and export activities in Asia's most challenging markets.




In 2019, the TFP supported 4,832 transactions worth a total of $5.4 billion, including $3.5 billion in co-financing, and helped 4,069 small and medium-sized enterprises.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL board of directors hold meeting
Emirates launches special website page for kids
Next budget should focus on Covid-19-hit health sector
EBL launches first e-KYC account in Bangladesh
Asian markets extend gains on hopes virus crisis is easing
Non-bank private firms to provide e-payment services
S Korean firm to invest more $10 million in Bangladesh
Prime Bank's earnings grow by 22pc in 2019


Latest News
Social media, music world go dark for Black Out Tuesday
Zoom earnings soar as video meets become pandemic norm
Trudeau's epic pause when asked about Trump's response
We believe we can win against anyone: Tamim
Murder of 26 Bangladeshis in Libya: 38 sued with Paltan Police Station
Japan allows saliva-based tests to boost coronavirus detection
21 dead in rain-triggered landslides in India's Assam
Funding shortfall hinders pandemic response: World Bank chief
Amazon raised $10 billion in the bond markets
Another policeman dies from coronavirus
Most Read News
Analysing online education system amid Covid-19
When will we ever learn?
Pan Pacific Sonargaon to reopen June 8
Virus cases cross 50,000, deaths 700 in country
Biman cancels all domestic flights for passenger shortage
National Bank's missing Tk 60 lakh recovered; 4 held
39 districts have no corona test labs
Urologist Manjur Rashid dies of coronavirus
Two killed in US protests
Budget 2020-21: Innovative plans & corrupt free execution is vital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft