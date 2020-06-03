Video
Wednesday, 3 June, 2020, 4:37 AM
Manjrekar predicts Tamim to be good captain for Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar who turned commentator believes Tamim Iqbal is capable of serving Bangladesh well as captain as he possesses all the qualities, a captain should have.
During a video conversation with Tamim Iqbal, arranged by the cricket website ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar predicted this while he was talking with the Bangladesh ODI skipper with various issues like the beginning of his career, ups and downs, Bangladesh cricket's current situation and possibilities and others.
Tamim has recently been appointed as Bangladesh ODI skipper, succeeding Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. Earlier, he acted as the vice-captain of Test and ODI team but the appointment of captaincy came after 13 years of his career.
Manjrekar was quite interested to know as to why Tamim has been appointed captain after so long time.
"Team's leadership never attracted me much while I admit, like everyone I too dreamt to lead the side. But in my case, I was more enthusiastic to perform for the team from the front," Tamim said.
"This time when the offer of captaincy came, our coaching staffs insisted me to do it. I always want to give my 100 percent whatever I do. I am not an experienced captain, even I don't do captaincy that much in domestic cricket. But as I took the responsibility, I won't back out. I will give the team a top priority always."
Amazed by the philosophy of Tamim Iqbal, the former Indian batsman Manjrekar said he believes the Bangladesh swashbuckling opener has the all ingredients of being a good captain.
"The BCB might be late to give you the captaincy but as I understood, it's the right time for you to lead the side. I think you are in good stead in mentally and you have the experience. You saw a lot of Bangladesh cricket.
After having conversation with you, I also understood, you have the good idea to take Bangladesh in next level. I predict you will be a very good captain for Bangladesh," Manjrekar told Tamim while ending the




conversation.     -BSS


