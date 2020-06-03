Video
Wednesday, 3 June, 2020, 4:36 AM
Home Foreign News

Imran defends lifting lockdown, urges nation to ‘live with the virus’

Published : Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, June 2: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday cited economic losses to justify his government's decision to lift a coronavirus lockdown despite rising infections and deaths, urging people to "live with the virus."




Pakistan has rolled back almost all shutdown measures, primarily to avert an economic meltdown. The country would open to tourism but cinemas, theatres and schools remain closed.
The South Asian nation of 220 million has reported 72,160 novel coronavirus cases and 1,543 deaths, which jumped lately to as high as 80 a day.
Its economic losses included a decline in exports, a 30% shortfall in revenues and remittances were expected to fall in coming months, Khan said. With the fiscal deficit likely to rise as high as 9.4% and the revenue shortfall, Pakistan is facing a balance of payment crisis.
The country couldn't afford to match the losses incurred during the lockdown as many other countries had done, Khan said in a televised address.     -REUTERS



