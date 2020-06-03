Biden blasts Trump, denounces ‘systemic racism’



Protesters are teargassed as the police disperse them near the White House on June 1 as demonstrations against George Floyd's death continue. Inset: US President Donald Trump holds a Bible while visiting St. John's Church across from the White House after the area was cleared of people protesting the death of George Floyd in Washington. photo : AFP

Biden, who had met with anti-racism protesters on Sunday, took to Twitter to express his fury at his opponent's response to the protests that have broken out nationwide over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a white Minnesota police officer.

"He's using the American military against the American people," Biden tweeted after the president vowed to order an army crackdown on civil unrest gripping the United States.

"He tear-gassed peaceful protesters and fired rubber bullets. For a photo," Biden wrote, referring to Trump's decision to use law enforcement -- including military police -- to clear protesters from outside the White House so he could pose for photographs at a riot-damaged church nearby.

"For our children, for the very soul of our country, we must defeat him," the former vice president said.

Biden also announced in a campaign statement he would speak Tuesday morning in Philadelphia "on the civil unrest facing communities across America."

The speech will be just his third public appearance since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.

In a meeting with African-American religious and political leaders on Monday in which Floyd's death figured prominently, and speaking later in a virtual town hall, Biden accused Republican Trump of fomenting racist hate and letting minorities suffer most in the novel coronavirus pandemic. -AFP















