Four held, Tk 60 lakh recovered





The DB police also recovered two firearms in a case filed in connection with the missing of a sack containing Tk 80 lakh from the cash collecting vehicle of the National Bank. The four arrested were identified as Rafiqul Islam, 50, Md Mostafa, 52, Md Babul Miah, 55 and Parvin, 31. The four suspects arrested were shown arrested in the case.

The suspects were nabbed from different areas of the capital on Monday night, DB Police Deputy Commissioner Rajib Al Masud confirmed. He said, "We are trying to recover the remaining Tk 20 lakh."

The cash collecting vehicle of the bank's head office was making rounds of different branches in the Old Dhaka, according to police.

As the vehicle was about to return to the head office of the bank, the security guard noticed that a bag was missing.

Checking the register, they found the bag was picked up from National Bank's Bangla Bazar branch and there was Tk 80 lakh inside the bag.

On May 10, a sack containing Tk 80 lakh went missing from a microbus after the money was collected from different branches of old Dhaka and was being taken to the National Bank's head office at Motijheel. When the microbus reached Babubazar area, security guards felt that one of the sacks containing Tk 80 lakh was missing.

Later, Senior Executive Vice-President of Dilkusha branch of National Bank Ltd Habibur Rahman filed a case with Kotwali Police Station.

The incident took place in Babubazar area, according to a FIR (first information report) filed by Habibur Rahman, Vice-President of the bank's Dilkusha Branch.

Habib registered the case with Kotowali Police Station on the same day against unnamed people.

Earlier, police detained four people -- Jahangir Alam, Executive Officer of the bank's head office, security guards Shah Alam and Yunus Ali, and driver Abdul Latif.

On May 12, a Dhaka court placed them on remand in the case.









Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mizanur Rahman of the Kotwali Police Station said Jahangir Alam, along with two armed security guards, collected the money from various branches of the bank in Old Dhaka.





