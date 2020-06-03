Court rejects bail prayer of accused Jeon

A Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) in Dhaka on Tuesday turned down the bail prayer of Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, an accused in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case

Judge Abu Jafar Md Qamruzzaman of STT-1 passed the order, said Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan of the prosecutor of STT.

In corona era, the hearing was held through webinar. His lawyer Advocate Faruk Ahmed moved the bail prayer through online.

Accused Jeon is an expelled Sports Secretary of BUET Chhatra League wing.

On November 13, 2019, the court took into cognizance the charge sheet in the case filed by the Detective branch (DB) of police against 25 accused.

Abrar Fahad , 22, was beaten to death by Chhatra League men on the night of October 7 in 2019.













