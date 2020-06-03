Video
HC wants info of jail inmates amid corona pandemic

Published : Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday wanted to know the condition of jail inmates and prison staff across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The HC asked the government to collect information from the jail authorities and provide it to the court by June 15.
The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim delivered the order after a virtual hearing on a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir.
Lawyer Shishir Monir appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Amit Talukder represented the state.
During the hearing DAG Amit Talukder said the corona situation has not yet deteriorated in the prisons. After that, the HC asked him to submit the report by June 15.
Besides, the HC also asked the writ petitioner Shishir Manir to keep an eye on the situation through media reports by this time.
On May 17, Shishir Monir submitted the petition as public interest litigation to the HC.
In the petition, he said the country's 68 prisons only have capacity to hold 41,244 prisoners, but there are reportedly holding around 74,000 prisoners. At least 23 prison guards and two inmates have tested positive for coronavirus thus far. An inmate in Sylhet Central Jail has died of Covid-19, he added.




Prison authorities are responsible for ensuring health and security of prisoners, said the petitioner.


