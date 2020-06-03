5,333 cops infected with C-19 so far





Among the total infected, 2,059 have made full recovery so far, police source said. Of the total infection, 1,706 were infected in Dhaka Metropolitan Police alone, sources added.

Among the total infected police staff, 1,322 were kept in isolation while 5,312 sent to quarantine. Most of the recovered had rejoined their respective duty stations.

A total of 15 members of the law enforcement agency died of Covid-19. Recovery rate of infected staff was satisfactory, said Sohel Rana, additional inspector general at police headquarters.

To cope with the worsening situation, Bangladesh Police recently hired 250-bed Impulse Hospital in the capital for the treatment of novel coronavirus infected policemen.

Police booked a private hospital to treat the Covid-19 infected cops as the Central Police Hospital was struggling to deal with a large number of patients.

Police officials said the infection among police is on the rise as it is quite difficult to carry out police work without coming in contact with people.

Bangladesh has so far reported more than 52,445 coronavirus cases and 709 deaths. The country on Tuesday recorded the highest new cases-- 2,911 in the span of 24 hours.































