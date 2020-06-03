

Our SSC students steal the show



This result is commendable. We think that some important factors have contributed to such good results. Firstly, better performance of the students in two major subjects, English and Mathematics. Secondly, the implementations of standardization of answer scripts. And lastly the authority has successfully contained question paper leaks. Not to mention, the lockdown in some cases appeared as a blessing in disguise compelling students to stay home and concentrate more on their studies.



We congratulate the successful students, particularly the girls, for their outstanding performance and hope they will continue their hard work in their other thresholds in upcoming academic life.



However, we also think that the government needs to find out the reasons why in some 104 schools across the country, not a single student could pass the exam. We think strong monitoring is needed, particularly for the non - performing institutions. It is really astonishing that how could some institutions have not a single student to be able to pass the first most important exam of their life. Obviously there are some loopholes that needed to be addressed as soon as possible. Again next year if those schools fail to bring expected results then effective measures should be taken to shut them permanently.











Moreover, while the overall pass rate is around 83 per cent, why is the pass rate in Chittagong board as low as 78.79 per cent? The authority concerned needs to find out the reasons and address them with urgency.



