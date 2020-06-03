Video
Letter To the Editor

Increased fare of public transport

Published : Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Dear Sir

All types of public transport, which have been completely closed on public holidays for more than two months due to the deadly Covid-19 infection, have been reopened from May 31. At the same time, the government issued a notification to increase fares by 60 per cent, taking into account the financial loss of transport owners who have to take half of the passengers due to social distance. But even though the owners benefited from it as usual, the common passengers got stuck in the ongoing crisis. Even in normal times, there is no end to the inconvenience of passengers in various ways including extra fare and extra passenger transport of seats.





On top of that, the increased fare is less stressful for those who are sure and have a regular income, but for those working in the informal sector and for the lower class, it is definitely a blow. It is humble requests to the government to reconsider the decision along with strict supervision of the hygiene guidelines in public transport, taking into account the lives and financial crisis of the common people. At the same time the humanity of the owners is also desired.
Abu Faruk
Bandarban



