Light to moderate rain likely





Many places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and a few places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions are likely to be hit by moderately heavy to heavy falls, a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin said. The Met Office asked the river ports to hoist cautionary signal one.

It said rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind, packing speed of 45-60kph, is likely to hit some areas.









The regions are - Dhaka, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhai, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet, the BMD said.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Monday's highest temperature was recorded by 35.8 degree Celsius at Jashore and the lowest today was recorded by 21.2C at Sayedpur.

