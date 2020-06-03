Video
Wednesday, 3 June, 2020
City News

‘Hospitals refusing to provide medicare tantamount to punishable offence’

Published : Wednesday, 3 June, 2020

Terming the refusal of health facilities to provide medical services as a punishable offence, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the government would take actions against authorities of those hospitals which would refuse to render the health services to patients.
"The hospitals that are refusing to provide health services in this situation are doing punishable offences. . . I hope no hospitals including private ones would do such behaviour and they extend their helping hands to the distressed people and the humanity as well," he told reporters.
The information minister was addressing a press briefing at the meeting room of his ministry at Secretariat here.
Replying to a query on not providing health care services by most of the private hospitals, Hasan said the doctors, nurses and health service providers are the front fighters in the present Coronavirus pandemic situation. "Many doctors, nurses and health service providers are giving health care services putting their life in risk. I would like to give thanks and congratulate them", he added.
He said, "I was hurt when we saw in newspapers and other media outlets that a patient visited six private hospitals one after another in Sylhet. But no hospitals provided treatment to the patient. And, later, the patient died in the ambulance without treatment."
"This is really regretful and this behaviour of hospitals is not acceptable," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.
Sounding a note of warning against denial of providing medical treatment to patients, the information minister said the government is monitoring these activities. "The Health Ministry has already said that actions would be taken if any hospitals show negligence in providing health care services. And the government would take actions soon if such incident of negligence takes place continuously", he added.    -Agencies









