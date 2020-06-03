AQI: Dhaka’s air quality improves





Dhaka's air was catagorised as 'moderate' on Tuesday morning and it ranked 12th position of the worst polluted cities in the world.

The megacity had an AQI score of 86 at 09:04am.

When the AQI remains between 51 and 100, the air quality is acceptable.

However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

United Arab Emirates' Dubai, South Africa's Johannesburg and India's Delhi occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 187, 186 and 124 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.









In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone (O3). -UNB





