Wednesday, 3 June, 2020, 4:35 AM
Post offices to deliver seasonal fruits without charging farmers

Published : Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Postal Department of the country on Tuesday started using their vast transport network to deliver mango and other fruits produced by the farmers of Rajshahi and other areas to the doorsteps of the customers free of charge.
These fruits will be marketed through digital platforms while the profits will reach the farmers directly. Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated the delivery project in an event arranged by Rajshahi District Administration through teleconferencing at Putia Upazila Conference Room.
Under the initiative, the Dhaka-bound postal transports from across the country will not charge any additional cost from the government to transport the fruits as well.
The minister noted that the project will eventually be launched in different parts of the country considering the demand and importance. "We are planning to transport pineapples from Madhupur in the initial phase," he said. .
He highlighted various measures announced by the government, including the allocation of Tk 5,000 crore by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as an incentive for farmers in the forthcoming budget.
"The government is determined to protect the interest of the farmers. In continuation of all this, this is our initiative to ensure fair prices for the products produced by the farmers," he added.
Posts and telecommunication Secretary Nur Ur Rahman, Bangladesh Post Office Director General SS Bhadra and Rajshahi district Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque also spoke at the programme.    -UNB


