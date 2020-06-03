Video
Wednesday, 3 June, 2020
CU student dies from electrocution

Published : Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

CUMILLA, June 2: A Cumilla University (CU) student died after being electrocuted here on Tuesday morning.
The deceased, Suhrawardyee Bhuiyan, was a student of Anthropology department of the university. He hailed from Debidar upazila of Cumilla District.
Family sources said the incident took place around 9am today while he was doing electrical work in his house.
He was rushed to the local hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.
CU Proctor Dr Kazi Mohammad Kamal Uddin said such kind of death is unexpected and expressed profound shock and sorrow at the student's death.


