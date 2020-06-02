Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 June, 2020, 6:22 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Clashes outside White House, Trump whisked to bunker

Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

WASHINGTON, June1: Police fired tear gas outside the White House late Sunday as anti-racism protestors again took to the streets to voice fury at police brutality, and major US cities were put under curfew to suppress rioting.
With the Trump administration branding instigators of six nights of rioting as domestic terrorists, there were more confrontations between protestors and police and fresh outbreaks of looting.
Violent clashes erupted repeatedly in a small park next to the White House, with authorities using tear gas, pepper spray and flash bang grenades to disperse crowds who lit several large fires and damaged property.
Washington's mayor ordered a curfew from 11:00 pm until 6:00 am, as a report in the New York Times said that President Donald Trump had been rushed by Secret Service agents into an underground bunker at the White House on Friday night during an earlier protest. Dozens of Secret Service personnel were hurt during protests against the death of George Floyd.
The US president is believed to
have spent almost an hour being sheltered in the bunker, designed for use in emergencies such as terrorist attacks, as violent demonstrations raged in Washington, including outside the White House, and across US cities.
The Secret Service said that 60 of its officers and special agents "sustained multiple injuries" from projectiles such as "bricks, rocks, bottles, fireworks and other items", between Friday night and Sunday morning.
Local US leaders appealed to citizens to give constructive outlet to their rage over the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, while night-time curfews were imposed in cities including Washington, Los Angeles and Houston.
One closely watched protest was outside the state capitol in Minneapolis' twin city of St. Paul, where several thousand people gathered before marching down a highway.
"We have black sons, black brothers, black friends, we don't want them to die. We are tired of this happening, this generation is not having it, we are tired of oppression," said Muna Abdi, a 31-year-old black woman who joined the protest.
Hundreds of police and National Guard troops were deployed ahead of the protest. At one point, some of the protestors who had reached a bridge were forced to scramble for cover when a truck drove at speed after having apparently breached a barricade.




The driver was taken to hospital after the protestors hauled him from the vehicle, although there were no immediate reports of other casualties. The New York Times said he was later arrested.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Clashes outside White House, Trump whisked to bunker
Restriction on presence of govt employees in offices
RAB arrests main trafficker
Telecom companies earn maximum profit
Number of C-19 infected cops crosses 5,000 mark
BD’s PPE export to US a significant milestone: Pompeo
World oil price falls but BD consumers pay high
coronavirus update


Latest News
Canada's Trudeau rejects inviting Russia to G7 summit
George Floyd died of asphyxia, private post-mortem finds
Anonymous hackers re-emerge amid US unrest
Waqar urges Afridi and Gambhir to end social media war
Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments
Nasim hospitalised with corona
‘An inhuman act to protect owners’ interests’
BB allows private sector to provide electronic payment services
7 flights cancelled for low passenger turnout
HC for prioritising corona diagnosis for expecting mothers
Most Read News
Covid-19 & washing hands, a pathetic history with present relevance
Nassa Group Chairman Nazrul, his family test positive for COVID-19
Zafrullah's wife, son test corona positive
Country reports 22 deaths, 2,381 confirmed cases
'25% officials to be allowed at Secretariat'
Covid-19-induced lockdown is melting in Bangladesh: how to justify?
COVID-19 deaths stand at 371,995 globally, cases surpass 6.1m
Entire country to be divided into red, yellow, green zones
Libya Killings: Case filed in Bhairab; One held
Educational institutes allowed to keep open for administrative works
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft