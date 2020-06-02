RAB arrests main trafficker





The government in Tripoli says that the 26 Bangladeshis were killed in a revenge attack.

RAB-3 Deputy Chief Maj Rahat Khan Harun said Kamal Hossain, alias Haji Kamal, 55, was apprehended in Dhaka on Sunday.

Kamal was arrested from Shahjadpur area of the capital. He was one of the masterminds of the ring that trafficked the slain and injured Bangladeshis in Libya.

"RAB focused on the issue of human trafficking when it opened an investigation into the killings of 26 Bangladeshi migrant workers in Libya.

Kamal was arrested on the basis of evidence that points to his involvement with the trafficking." RAB sources said.

The elite police unit seized Kamal's passport as they prepare to remand and grill him on the matter, according to RAB officials.

After arresting, RAB got to know that the accused is coronavirus positive. RAB also confiscated several passports from his possession while arresting him.

The Bangladeshi migrants were being brought to Tripoli on Thursday. On the way, the traffickers demanded ransom, although the victims had earlier paid up to US$10,000 each.

A total of three separate cases have been filed in Madaripur and Kishoreganj on Sunday over the gruesome killings of 26 Bangladeshi migrants in Libya.

A group of miscreants held hostage some 38 Bangladeshis for ransom as the traffickers were escorting them to Tripoli from Benghazi across the desert of Libya. Some 26 Bangladeshi migrants were killed and 11 got injured in the attack.

Among the killed and injured migrants in Libya, 15 are from Madaripur, 9 from Kishoreganj, and the rest of them are from other districts.









However, one Bangladeshi managed to flee and take shelter at the house of a Libyan family. He contacted the Bangladesh mission and informed it about the incident.





