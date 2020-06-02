Telecom companies earn maximum profit





Most of the businesses, however, have experienced the worst situation they have ever faced.

The financial strength of the companies has increased significantly while the officials said otherwise.

In reply to the Daily Observer inquiries, top executives of the country's leading telecommunications firms, said the corona pandemic had brought a different situation as they had had to function with limited work forces.

Moreover, the company had to shoulder corporate social responsibility (CSR) for the people in need during the pandemic, they said.

They said they had to stand by the side of people with food and other safety equipment as frontline contributors. Grameenphone contributed Tk1 billion to the fund meant for people in need during the corona period in collaboration with MoPT, DGHS, BRAC, A2i, UNICEF, ICT Division and BTRC.

"Under the 'Dakche Amar Desh' initiative, Grameenphone in partnership with those organizations has contributed emergency food assistance to 100,000 ultra-poor families across Bangladesh," said a spokesperson of the GP while talking to the Daily Observer.

In collaboration with DGHS, the operator distributed 50,000 medical-grade PPEs and 10,000 test kits to DGHS-selected hospitals.

About the revenue, a GP official informed that the operator ended the first quarter of 2020 with 75.3 million total customers. Of which, 53.6 percent or 40.4 million are internet customers.

During the first quarter, Grameenphone also registered a 24.6 percent growth in data revenue.

"The operator reduced data prices up to 60 percent for customers amid the corona pandemic situation resulting in data usage increase by 20-25 percent in our network but our data revenue did not increase that much because of the reduced prices," he said.

"We are experiencing a revenue shortfall of around TK4 crore daily right now, which is 16 percent of our daily earning during normal period," he said.

Robi Axiata in a statement to the Daily Observer on Monday said the company developed an AI-powered digital corona update service in partnership with a2i, DGHS and ICT Division.

Robi has come forward to help 10 thousand low-income group families by providing food support through Sena Kalyan Sangstha.

Besides, the operator provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to 'a few hospitals' in Dhaka and Chattogram.

The country's third largest mobile operator Banglalink said it had had a 4 percent year-on-year growth during the general holidays amid corona pandemic.

Moreover, due to the increase in total income, the monthly income per customer has also increased from TK1 to TK113.

During this time, active subscribers of Banglalink have also increased considerably and stood at 33.6 million at the end of March.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Bangladesh government declared public holidays and countrywide restrictions on public movement from 26 March 2020.

During this period, except for emergency services, all businesses including government offices have remained closed, bank operating hours were curtailed and public transportation have remained suspended.

















