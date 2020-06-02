Video
Tuesday, 2 June, 2020, 6:21 AM
Front Page

Number of C-19 infected cops crosses 5,000 mark

Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020
Staff Correspondent

The number of police personnel infected with Covid-19 has crossed 5,000 as of Moday, according to a tally of police headquarters.
Of the total infected 5,129 police personnel, 1,658 are from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) only. Of the infected, 1,876 have made recovery till Monday, police sources said.
Fifteen infected police
personnel died while more than 6,300 others are in isolation or in quarantine as they either showed Covid-19 like symptoms or were in close contact with the infected colleagues.
To cope with the worsening situation, Bangladesh Police recently hired 250-bed Impulse Hospital in the capital for the treatment of coronavirus-infected policemen.
Police booked a private hospital to treat the Covid-19 infected cops as the Central Police Hospital was struggling to deal with a large number of patients.
Police officials said the infection among police is on the rise as it is quite difficult to carry out police work without coming in contact with people.




 The recovery rate among police personnel has increased due to "improved standard of treatment facility", they said.


