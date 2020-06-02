BD’s PPE export to US a significant milestone: Pompeo





The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his tweeted massage termed it a "significant milestone" between the relationship of US and Bangladesh.

"I join @USAmbBangladesh in congratulating Bangladesh for this significant milestone. International partnerships like these are crucial as companies focus their production on supplying the PPE needed by frontline workers around the world. #COVID19," Pompeo said retweeting US Ambassador Earl Miller's tweet on Monday.

He said international partnerships like these are crucial as companies focus their production on supplying the PPE needed by frontline workers around the world.

The US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at US Department of State said through their partnerships and innovation, together they will beat Covid-19.

In a separate tweet, the Bureau thanked the Beximco and Hanes partnership for the fast response to make PPE shipment to the US a reality.

US National Security Council also tweeted saying, "Great to see the partnership between the U.S. and Bangladesh growing stronger as we support each other in the #COVID19 fight and work together toward economic recovery."

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh has demonstrated its ability to meet global needs amid coronavirus pandemic by exporting PPE to the USA though some people unnecessarily mocked at when he disclosed such opportunities two months back.

"Our businesspeople are very smart. They did it so quickly (exporting first consignment of personal protective equipment)," he said.

In March 23 the USA had sent a list of 22 items that they would like to import from Bangladesh. Though the USA sent a list of 22 items initially, they extended the list and made it a list 25 items.

Many were simply surprised and opined that it was impossible apparently criticized the Foreign Minister on social media platforms.

Some opined that a developed country like USA can never ask Bangladesh to supply medical equipment although they know that Bangladesh supplies to USA nearly $6 billion worth of garments annually.

There was discussion about Bangladeshi businesspeople and diplomats where it was conveyed that Bangladesh is capable of exporting 14 items out of the US list.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen said Bangladesh is giving these medical supplies not only to the USA but other countries too

"We are sending these to some countries as donation apart from exporting to some countries," he said.

The Foreign Minister said Bangladeshi garment owners made 5-6 lakh PPE for domestic use within a week when coronavirus was identified in Bangladesh.

On May 25, Bangladesh joined the select group of countries that manufacture world-class, large-scale Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by shipping 6.5 million PPE gowns to US brand Hanes, for ultimate delivery to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

US welcome Bangladesh's world-class large-scale PPE production to the global marketplace. The Beximco-Hanes partnership is another great example of how our two great nations are combating the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

















The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at US Department of State and the US National Security Council in separate messages have appreciated Bangladesh for exporting PPE to the US market.The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his tweeted massage termed it a "significant milestone" between the relationship of US and Bangladesh."I join @USAmbBangladesh in congratulating Bangladesh for this significant milestone. International partnerships like these are crucial as companies focus their production on supplying the PPE needed by frontline workers around the world. #COVID19," Pompeo said retweeting US Ambassador Earl Miller's tweet on Monday.He said international partnerships like these are crucial as companies focus their production on supplying the PPE needed by frontline workers around the world.The US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at US Department of State said through their partnerships and innovation, together they will beat Covid-19.In a separate tweet, the Bureau thanked the Beximco and Hanes partnership for the fast response to make PPE shipment to the US a reality.US National Security Council also tweeted saying, "Great to see the partnership between the U.S. and Bangladesh growing stronger as we support each other in the #COVID19 fight and work together toward economic recovery."Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh has demonstrated its ability to meet global needs amid coronavirus pandemic by exporting PPE to the USA though some people unnecessarily mocked at when he disclosed such opportunities two months back."Our businesspeople are very smart. They did it so quickly (exporting first consignment of personal protective equipment)," he said.In March 23 the USA had sent a list of 22 items that they would like to import from Bangladesh. Though the USA sent a list of 22 items initially, they extended the list and made it a list 25 items.Many were simply surprised and opined that it was impossible apparently criticized the Foreign Minister on social media platforms.Some opined that a developed country like USA can never ask Bangladesh to supply medical equipment although they know that Bangladesh supplies to USA nearly $6 billion worth of garments annually.There was discussion about Bangladeshi businesspeople and diplomats where it was conveyed that Bangladesh is capable of exporting 14 items out of the US list.Foreign Minister Dr Momen said Bangladesh is giving these medical supplies not only to the USA but other countries too"We are sending these to some countries as donation apart from exporting to some countries," he said.The Foreign Minister said Bangladeshi garment owners made 5-6 lakh PPE for domestic use within a week when coronavirus was identified in Bangladesh.On May 25, Bangladesh joined the select group of countries that manufacture world-class, large-scale Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by shipping 6.5 million PPE gowns to US brand Hanes, for ultimate delivery to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).US welcome Bangladesh's world-class large-scale PPE production to the global marketplace. The Beximco-Hanes partnership is another great example of how our two great nations are combating the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.