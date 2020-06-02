

Buses begin to ply, people shun services

However, the number of passengers in the city services in Dhaka was unexpectedly poor than at normal times because of people's unwillingness to travel in mass transport.

Meanwhile, although the buses have charged 60 per cent additional fare than usual following a government decision to ensure maintaining the health guidelines, most transport workers haven't followed properly in Dhaka city bus services. The bus services failed to fulfill the people's expectation even after taking additional fare.

Many buses didn't follow the rules of passenger boarding and dropping. Most of the buses were seen to board and drop passengers here and there instead of the specific bus stoppages. Sanitizing issues were also ignored in most vehicles. As a result, health guidelines could not be followed completely as per the government directives.

However, to compel the bus drivers and workers to follow the health guidelines, the law enforcement agencies and magistrates have operated mobile courts actively in different points of the city.

Law enforcement agencies claimed that they were active in the field to compel the bus drivers and workers to follow the directives properly. They have monitored all issues strictly and fined those found responsible for any irregularity.

When asked, police Traffic Sergeant Mahmudul Masud of Tejgaon Industrial Area told the Daily Observer, "Social distancing was maintained in all buses. But, it's going out of order while buses are trying to board passengers recklessly from the road at will."

"Traffic police filed cases against a number of offenders," he added.

Masud also said, "There is no pressure of passengers on the first day of bus operation. Therefore, keeping social distance among passengers was easy."

While talking to this correspondent, transport sector experts opined that people have already developed their own transport system during the long time lockdown period.

Mafizul Islam, a transport sector expert, said, "Many people use motorcycles and bicycles as their own transport during the lockdown period for preventing Coronavirus contamination. At the same time, different offices provided transport for their officials and employees. So, a less numbers of people were seen in the passenger buses."

While visiting different parts of Dhaka city, this correspondent found that a huge number of buses didn't follow the health directives which are mandatory including maintaining social distancing.

The human haulers, commonly used transport in Dhaka city, have not taken any safety measures or maintain rules of social distancing to tackle the spreading Coronavirus.

Transport workers including drivers and helpers didn't take their own personal protective measures and most of them were reluctant to disinfect passengers while boarding them into the buses.

A huge number of transport workers and passengers didn't wear face masks and hand gloves. Keeping hand sanitizer and hand rub was very rare in the buses.

Most transport workers thought that letting 50 per cent seats vacant was the only essential health safety measure. But, the health department of the government issued 12 health directives for the road transports to follow.

Shohag Mia, a helper of Basumoti Paribahan, said, "We are making sure that the passengers sit one seat apart."

When asked why he didn't keep hand sanitizer or why he didn't wear hand gloves, he replied, "Our employers didn't give us hand sanitizer. If they give us we have no problem using it."

Aminul Islam, one of the bus owners of Azmery Glory Bus Company Ltd, said, "The turnout of passengers is very poor. We didn't get half the passengers we expected. So, social distancing in buses is maintained without any hinderance."

A mixed reaction has been seen among the bus passengers about the increased fare. Most of the passengers opposed the decision of a bus fare hike.

Masum Rana, a bus passenger, said, "It is a crisis moment for us, the low and middle class people. Most of the passengers on the bus belong to these classes and we are going through a financial crisis now. So, increased bus fare is a burden on us and the government should give special incentives to the transport sector cancelling the fare hike."

Meanwhile, Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallob, Chairman of Law and Life Foundation, filed a writ on Monday morning with the High Court challenging the legality of the government's decision on raising bus fare by 60 per cent..

Bangladesh Jatry Kalyan Samity (BJKS) Secretary General Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said, "This is not the first time. The bus owners have increased fares at different times through various tricks."

"The government should stop the extortion of billions of taka in the transport sector. Imposing additional fare on passengers would not have been required if extortion is stopped," he added.

The government suspended operations of all public transport from March 26. On Thursday, the government announced to resume operations of public transport on a limited scale, maintaining all health safety guidelines.















