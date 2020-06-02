Video
Five flights cancelled for inadequate passengers

US Bangla offers reduction in Dhaka-Ctg route

Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

Regular passenger flight operation resumed on three domestic routes on Monday

Although flight operations in three domestic routes - Dhaka-Chattogram- Dhaka, Dhaka-Sylhet-Dhaka and Dhaka-Saidpur-Dhaka - have started after around two and half a months, most airlines including Biman
Bangladesh Airlines are not getting adequate passengers for travel.
A total of 28 flights of all public and private airlines were scheduled to fly to the destinations on Monday, the first day of reopening flights. However, the authorities have cancelled five flights due to inadequate passengers. Later, the passengers were carried with the next flights to their destinations, according to the Civil Aviation Authority Bangladesh (CAAB).
In this situation, the private airlines authorities have taken initiatives to offer reduction of price for air tickets to attract more passengers to fly.
After experiencing the day one, the US-Bangla Airlines offered only Tk 1,999 airfare, which only 66 percent of its actual fare, on Dhaka-Chattogram route travels on Monday.
US-Bangla Airlines General Manager (Public Relations) Kamrul Islam told the Daily Observer that the private air operator is offering the lowest price on the route considering the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The reduced airfare will come into effect from Monday, he also said in a press release.
Earlier, the airline had fixed Tk 3,000 for one way trip to Chattogram route which was reduced to Tk 2,500 before the Covid-19 pandemic. US-Bangla Airlines will operate daily six flights on Dhaka-Chattogram route.
According to sources the other private airlines including the Novoair is also planning to reduce plane fare for attracting passengers.


