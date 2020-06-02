Writ seeks judicial inquiry into United Hospital fire













Additionally, directives for exemplary compensation has been demanded for the families of the dead in the petition filed by Supreme Court lawyers Redwan Ahmed Ranjib and Hamidul Misbah on Monday.

"The writ petition was submitted to Justice M Enayetur Rahim's virtual High Court bench on Monday. We are yet know when the hearing will be held. Once the date is set, Advocate Aneek R Haque will represent the petitioner," Advocate Redwan told bdnews24.com.

The writ seeks a ruling on why the inability to take legal action against the United Hospital authorities under the provisions of the Medical and Dental Council Act, 2010 should not be declared unlawful and why appropriate legal action should not be taken against the hospital authorities on account of negligence.

