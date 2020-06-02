Writ challenging legality of bus fare hike





Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallob, Chairman of Law and Life Foundation, filed the writ petition as a public interest litigation to the High Court through an email seeking stay on the gazette notification issued by the government in this regard.

The authorities concerned, including the secretary of Road Transport and Bridges Ministry and chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, have been made respondents.

Humayun Kabir Pallob told that the hearing of the writ petition would be held in a virtual bench led by Justice JBM Hassan.

The writ petition states that the government has increased bus fares at a time when people across the country are already struggling with hardship caused by coronavirus outbreak. It is an oppressive measure that is contradictory to citizens' fundamental rights, he said.

The government on Sunday issued a gazette notification increasing the fares of all buses, including inter-district bus services, by 60 percent as the vehicles are allowed to carry half the number of passengers of the total seats to maintain social distancing amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The gazette notification said fares of the buses and minibuses running for long routes will be increased by 60 percent on the existing rate (Tk1.42 per kilometre).









Meanwhile, another Supreme Court lawyer Moniruzzaman Lincoln sent a legal notice to authorities concerned on Monday, seeking suspension of the gazette notification on bus fare hike.





