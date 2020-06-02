Lightning kills 3 in Panchagarh

Three people, including a man and his son, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Panchagarh this afternoon.

The victims were identified as Mohammad Ali, 55, and his son Anisur Rahman, 35, of Khuniagach village in Tentulia upazila, and Ripon Islam, 16, son of Mansur Alam of Barashashi village in Boda upazila of the district.

Police said Mohammad Ali and his son Anisur sustained injuries after a thunderbolt hit them while harvesting Boro paddy in their field around 2:00pm. -Agencies













