Test pregnant women with C-19 symptoms on priority basis





The High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order after hearing on a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Tanvir Ahmed.

Petitioner Tanvir Ahmed himself argued in the court while Additional Attorney General Murad Reza and Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state.

Tanvir sent a legal notice to the government on May 24, urging it to ensure proper treatment of pregnant women. He filed a writ petition with the High Court on Sunday.

The petitioner said a pregnant woman with coronavirus like symptoms went to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex in Gaibandha for treatment on May 24, but she was not allowed to enter the hospital. After a while, she gave birth to a child at the main entrance to the hospital, he added.









Besides, a woman gave birth to a child on the premises of Satkhira Sadar Hospital on May 4 after she was denied treatment at the hospital, the petitioner said.





