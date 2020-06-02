Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 June, 2020, 6:21 AM
latest
Home Back Page

HC Tells Designated Hospitals

Test pregnant women with C-19 symptoms on priority basis

Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday directed the authorities of all designated hospitals to test coronavirus samples of pregnant women on a priority basis across the country.
The High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order after hearing on a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Tanvir Ahmed.
Petitioner Tanvir Ahmed himself argued in the court while Additional Attorney General Murad Reza and Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the state.
Tanvir sent a legal notice to the government on May 24, urging it to ensure proper treatment of pregnant women. He filed a writ petition with the High Court on Sunday.
The petitioner said a pregnant woman with coronavirus like symptoms went to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex in Gaibandha for treatment on May 24, but she was not allowed to enter the hospital. After a while, she gave birth to a child at the main entrance to the hospital, he added.




Besides, a woman gave birth to a child on the premises of Satkhira Sadar Hospital on May 4 after she was denied treatment at the hospital, the petitioner said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Writ seeks judicial inquiry into United Hospital fire
Writ challenging legality of bus fare hike
Lightning kills 3 in Panchagarh
Test pregnant women with C-19 symptoms on priority basis
Members of Bangladesh Army handing over agri seeds to a farmer
Libyan govt vows to bring perpetrators to justice
BB waives late fees for April-May DPS, savings account instalments
Glimmer of hope for this year’s Hajj: KSA to decide on Jun 15


Latest News
Canada's Trudeau rejects inviting Russia to G7 summit
George Floyd died of asphyxia, private post-mortem finds
Anonymous hackers re-emerge amid US unrest
Waqar urges Afridi and Gambhir to end social media war
Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments
Nasim hospitalised with corona
‘An inhuman act to protect owners’ interests’
BB allows private sector to provide electronic payment services
7 flights cancelled for low passenger turnout
HC for prioritising corona diagnosis for expecting mothers
Most Read News
Covid-19 & washing hands, a pathetic history with present relevance
Nassa Group Chairman Nazrul, his family test positive for COVID-19
Zafrullah's wife, son test corona positive
Country reports 22 deaths, 2,381 confirmed cases
'25% officials to be allowed at Secretariat'
Covid-19-induced lockdown is melting in Bangladesh: how to justify?
COVID-19 deaths stand at 371,995 globally, cases surpass 6.1m
Entire country to be divided into red, yellow, green zones
Libya Killings: Case filed in Bhairab; One held
Educational institutes allowed to keep open for administrative works
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft