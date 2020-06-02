Video
Tuesday, 2 June, 2020, 6:20 AM
Killing of Bangladeshis

Libyan govt vows to bring perpetrators to justice

Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Libyan government has strongly condemned the killing of Bangladesh citizens in Libya and committed to bring the perpetrators to justice.
 In a condolence message, the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the steps taken by the Libyan government will be shared with the families of the victims and the government of Bangladesh, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
The Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs termed the killing "cowardly act" and conveyed deep sympathy to the families of the victims and the government of Bangladesh.  
Though Bangladesh communicated with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) for arrangements of the bodies of 26 people, those were ultimately buried in Libya.
Bangladesh sought compensation for their families and also sought information on the human traffickers and demanded punishment of those involved in human trafficking and killing after their arrest.  
"We sought information about traffickers," said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Friday.




Dr Momen said the Libyan Interior Ministry ordered arrest and punishment of the killers but there is no effective administration of the Tripoli government in the area where Bangladesh citizens were killed.
 At least 26 Bangladesh citizens were killed while 11 others injured in a gun attack reportedly by some human traffickers in the desert town of Mizdah in Libya on Thursday.


