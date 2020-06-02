Video
Tuesday, 2 June, 2020
DCs issue mass notice for farmland cultivation

Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The government has asked all land owners of the country to cultivate their agriculture lands without keeping abandoned following the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure cultivation in every inch of farmlands of the country.
Recently, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged all people to cultivate every inch of farmlands to ensure food safety for the country's people to overcome the impact of coronavirus spread in the country.
Following the PM directives, the deputy commissioners across the country have issued mass notices in their respective districts following the Article 92(1) of the existing 'The State Acquisition and Tenancy Act, 1950 (East Bengal Act)'.
In the mass notices, they have also warned the land owners to seize their lands and include in the 'Khas Khatian' for keeping their lands abandoned without cultivation as per the law.
According to the laws of the country, the deputy commissioners of all districts are the supervising authority and responsible for all kinds of land related activities.
The notice also said that it's an offense to keep the cultivable lands abandoned under the provisions of article 92(1) of the law.
The provision of the article said that the interest of a raiyat in a holding shall be extinguished - 'when he voluntarily abandons his residence without making any arrangement for payment of the rent as it falls due and ceases to cultivate his holding either by himself or by members of his family or by, or with the aid of, servants or labourers or with the aid of partners or bargadars for a period of three successive years.'


