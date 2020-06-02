|
Covid-19 media cell secy infected
Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
The member secretary of Covid-19 media cell, Md Maidul Islam Pradhan, has contacted coronavirus infection.
Maidul Islam, the Information and Public Relations Officer of the Health Ministry, confirmed the matter to journalist on Monday noon.
He was suffering from fever for the last three to four days. On Sunday, sample was collected from him for test and then on Monday the result came positive.
He is undergoing treatment at home.