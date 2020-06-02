Video
Plans to divide C-19-hit areas into red, yellow and green zones

Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

The government is planning to divide areas around the country that are affected by the Covid-19 into three zones -- red, yellow and green -- based on the severity of the pandemic, in order to prevent the disease from spreading further, says the health minister
After a meeting at the secretariat in Dhaka on Monday, Zahid Maleque told reporters that the red zone will be under total lockdown.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, LGRD Minister Tajul Islam, PMO Principle Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus, IEDCR Director Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, and mayors of Dhaka North, Gazipur, Naryanganj city corporations were present at the closed-door meeting.
After the meeting, Kaikaus said that the Health Ministry will mark the three zones across the country and give instructions about the health protocol of each zone.
Until Monday, Bangladesh recorded a total of 49,534 Covid-19 cases and deaths of 672 people around the country.  




On the other hand, 10,597 people -- 21.39% of all infected -- have so far made full recovery.


