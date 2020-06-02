Video
Tuesday, 2 June, 2020, 6:20 AM
Eleven drown in eight districts

Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondents

Eleven people including eight minor children drowned in separate incidents in eight districts- Bhola, Kurigram, Bandarban, Naogaon, Bogura, Rajshahi, Dinajpur and Kushtia, in three days.   
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Arabi, 2, son of Sumon of Bapta Union, and 18-month-old Habib, son of Al Amin, of Char Khalifa Union in the upazila.
Arabi fell into a pond at his maternal grandfather's house at Ward No. 2 in Daulatkhan Pourashava at around 11am while Habib drowned in a pond beside his house at Ward No. 7 in the morning.
KURIGRAM: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Bhurungamari and Chilmari upazilas of the district on Sunday. A minor girl drowned in a water body in Paikerchhara area of Bhurungamari Upazila in the district on Sunday.
Deceased Jannatun Nahar, 2, was the daughter of Juwel Mia of the same area.
Local sources said Jannatun was playing with a doll beside a water body at around 1pm. As her doll fell into the water at one time, she drowned to save it.
Later, locals took her to Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.   
On the other hand, a minor boy drowned in the Brahmaputra River in Chilmari Upazila.
Deceased Nasir, 11, was the son of Aynal Haque of Majhsthal area in the upazila.  Local sources said Nasir went to Brahmaputra River to have bath on Friday and remained missing since then.
On Sunday noon, locals discovered his body in Ramna Ghat area.
BANDARBAN: A one-and-a-half-year old child drowned in a pond in Lama Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Arzu Moni, daughter of Samir Uddin, a resident of Nayapara area in the upazila.
Locals said Arzu slipped into the pond while playing beside it at around 11 am. Later, family members found the body floating in pond water.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A minor boy drowned in Chiri River in Bikandakhash area under Jahanpur Union of Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Jihan Babu, 10, son of Ashraf Hossain of Noro Nanaich Hothat Para Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Jihan went to his maternal grandfather's house in Bikandakhash Village a couple of days back. On Saturday afternoon, he went to the nearby Chiri River to have bath. At that time, he drowned. After searching for half an hour, the locals discovered his floating body.
BOGURA: A four-year-old girl drowned in a pond in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Fahmida was the daughter of Ferdaous Pramanik, a resident of Purbalohali Village in the upazila. Family sources said Fahmida slipped into the pond nearby their house and drowned while she was playing on its bank.
RAJSHAHI: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Daulatpur Village under Bagmara Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
Deceased Asshami, 4, was the son of Anwar Hussain of the area.
Deceased's family members said Asshami drowned in a pond nearby his house while playing.
Later, the locals rescued his body from the pond.
BIRGANJ, DINAJPUR: Two students drowned in the Atrai River in Birganj Upazila of the district while taking bath on Friday noon.
The deceased were identified as Md Raeem Islam, son of Babul Islam; and Sourov Islam, 18, son of Nazmul Islam, residents of Sadar Upazila in Thakurgaon District. Raeem was a 10th grader at Thakurgaon Zila School and Sourav was a HSC candidate from Ghorea Degree College.
The duo went missing while went to take bath in the river at 1:30pm.
Later, a diver team of Rangpur Fire Service with the help of locals rescued the bodies from the river at 4:30pm.
KUSHTIA: The body of a newly-wed bank official who went missing in the Garai River in the district was recovered from Ghoraghat area here on Friday.
Deceased Rafsan Sanam, 30, was a cash officer in the Ishwardi Branch of Mutual Trust Bank. He was the son of Rezaul Haque Khan in Thanapara area of Kushtia District Town.
Witnesses said Rafsan and his four friends were taking a bath in the river on Thursday afternoon. Suddenly, Rafsan and his friend Tamim drowned in the river.
Some boatmen rescued Tamim, but, Rafsan went missing.

Fire fighters from the district and Khulna conducted rescue operation till Wednesday late night.




Local people recovered the body from underneath a dredger of the Garai excavation project at about 8am today.
He was declared dead at Kushtia General Hospital.



