Couple among 12 infected with coronavirus in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, June 1: Some 12 more people including a couple have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the district, taking the total cases to 80.

Civil Surgeon Dr Md Fazlur Rahman said reports of 82 samples came on Sunday night where 12 found positive for the virus.

Of the new cases, seven are the residents of Debiganj Upazila, two are from Atoari and the rest three are from Tentulia.

They were under home quarantine after returning from different areas of the country. Later, their samples have been sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital's PCR lab for corona test.















