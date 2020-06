Couple among 12 infected with coronavirus in Panchagarh

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Gopalganj Sadar UNO Md Sadiqur Rahman Khan released 690 kg fingerling in the Kumar Madhumati River at Bherar Bazar and Ulpur on Monday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]