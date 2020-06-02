Crocodile Juliet lays 52 eggs at Karamjal

BAGERHAT, June 1: Crocodile Juliet laid 52 eggs at Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre in Chandpai Range of the East Sundarbans on Friday morning.

Karamjal Wildlife Breeding and Tourism Centre in-Charge Azad Kabir said Juliet laid 52 eggs on the bank of a pond of the breeding centre in the morning.

Of the eggs, 14 were kept in Juliet's own cage, while 26 in the old incubator and 12 in a new incubator, said Kabir.

The Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre began its journey in 2000 in a bid to protect crocodiles.

A total of 292 crocodile brood were born in Karamjal at different times.

