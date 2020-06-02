Amphan causes Tk 2cr loss in Sundarban





According to field survey committees' reports, a total of 12,358 trees including gewa and goran were destroyed and dismantled by Amphan. A total of 26 jetties, 10 marine boats and 49 forest offices and barracks were ransacked causing an estimated financial loss of over Tk 2 crore.

These feedbacks were noted in the reports of four committees formed to estimate the loss of the Sundarban.

The storm which continued to lash for eight hours could not make any greater mark of destruction, said the reports.

In West Sundarban, a total of 12,332 trees were destroyed including 10,579 goran trees. More 26 trees were de-rooted at East Sundarban of Bagerhat. The total loss of trees has been estimated at Tk 11,25,060.

Khulna's West Sundarban Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bashir Al Mamun said due to restriction on removing the felled trees, the destroyed and fractured trees shall remain as usual. If the Sundarnan is allowed to stay as usual, the forest shall get back its normalcy soon, he added.

The vandalised jetties, forest offices and barracks have turned useless. One watch tower at Harbaria has got broken down. Shades of wild animals' breeding centre including deer and dolphin have been ripped. In West Sundarnan 10 marine boats got damaged. The infrastructure loss of the boats stands at Tk 2,13,87,400.

The total loss stands at Tk 2,25,32,460. A total of 17 ponds in East Sundarban and 23 ones in West Sundarban were levelled with salty water.

There has been an acute drinking water crisis for wild animals including tiger and deer. It was confirmed by DFO Muhammad Belayet Hossain of East Sundarban Division in Bagerhat and DFO Bashir Al Mamun of West Sundarban Division in Khulna.

To note the update of bio-diversity and infrastructure destruction of the Sundarnan, four committees comprising seven members each were formed. The committees will be led by assistant chief forest officers (ACFOs) of four ranges.









The committees asked to make field reports within three working days submitted their reports on May 24.





BAGERHAT, June 1: In the Sundarban, no Royal Bengal Tiger, deer or other wild animals died from the eight-hour long lashing of super cyclone Amphan.According to field survey committees' reports, a total of 12,358 trees including gewa and goran were destroyed and dismantled by Amphan. A total of 26 jetties, 10 marine boats and 49 forest offices and barracks were ransacked causing an estimated financial loss of over Tk 2 crore.These feedbacks were noted in the reports of four committees formed to estimate the loss of the Sundarban.The storm which continued to lash for eight hours could not make any greater mark of destruction, said the reports.In West Sundarban, a total of 12,332 trees were destroyed including 10,579 goran trees. More 26 trees were de-rooted at East Sundarban of Bagerhat. The total loss of trees has been estimated at Tk 11,25,060.Khulna's West Sundarban Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bashir Al Mamun said due to restriction on removing the felled trees, the destroyed and fractured trees shall remain as usual. If the Sundarnan is allowed to stay as usual, the forest shall get back its normalcy soon, he added.The vandalised jetties, forest offices and barracks have turned useless. One watch tower at Harbaria has got broken down. Shades of wild animals' breeding centre including deer and dolphin have been ripped. In West Sundarnan 10 marine boats got damaged. The infrastructure loss of the boats stands at Tk 2,13,87,400.The total loss stands at Tk 2,25,32,460. A total of 17 ponds in East Sundarban and 23 ones in West Sundarban were levelled with salty water.There has been an acute drinking water crisis for wild animals including tiger and deer. It was confirmed by DFO Muhammad Belayet Hossain of East Sundarban Division in Bagerhat and DFO Bashir Al Mamun of West Sundarban Division in Khulna.To note the update of bio-diversity and infrastructure destruction of the Sundarnan, four committees comprising seven members each were formed. The committees will be led by assistant chief forest officers (ACFOs) of four ranges.The committees asked to make field reports within three working days submitted their reports on May 24.