1,000 secure GPA-5 in Pabna





A total of 118 examinees appeared in the SSC-2020 from Pabna Collectorate School gaining 100 per cent pass-mark including 56 securing GPA-5.

All of the 29 appeared from Square High School have won

GPA-5.

A total 54 took part from Pabna Cadet College, and 53 of them got GPA-5

marking 99.5 per cent success rate.

A total of 256 appeared from Pabna Government Girls School. Of them, 206 bagged GPA-5 marking 100 per cent success.

Pabna Zila School obtained 100 per cent pass rate. A total of 249 students appeared the examination and 215 students secured GPA-5.

One Sudarshan Talukder of Pabna Collectorate School said a cheerful environment is prevailing on the school premises following distinctive result.

Prof Shibajita Nag, Principal of Pabna Collectorate School, said all the teachers are highly sincere and devoted. But the credit goes to the students and their parents.















