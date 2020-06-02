PCR Lab set up in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, June 1: A PCR lab has been set up at Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital in the district on Sunday, with a view to test samples for coronavirus.

Health Secretary Md Abdul Mannan inaugurated this lab.

Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Sarowar Murshed Chowdhury, Superintend of Police Mashrukur Rahman Khaled BPM (BAR), Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, Additional DC (General) Abdullah-al-Mashud and BMA Secretary Dr Abdul Wahab Badal, among others, were also present during inauguration.



















