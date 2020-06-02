Video
Tuesday, 2 June, 2020, 6:19 AM
Countryside

Three female SSC examinees ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Published : Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Three female secondary school certificate (SSC) examinees committed suicide and another attempted to kill herself after failing to score desired result in three districts- Thakurgaon, Sirajganj and Jhenidah, on Sunday.  
THAKURGAON: A SSC examinee committed suicide and another took an attempt to kill self in separate incidents in Haripur Upazila of the district on Sunday, after failing in the examination.
The deceased was identified as Lima Akhter, 16, daughter of Zahirul Islam of Tinua Village in Sadar Union, was a SSC participant from Haripur Girls' High School.
Deceased's Father Zahirul Islam said Lima committed suicide by hanging herself
Lima's Father Zahirul Islam said the family members found her hanging at around 1pm. Later, she was rushed to Haripur Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
On the other hand, another SSC examinee attempted to commit suicide by drinking poison on the same day after failing in the examination.
The victim was Beauty Akhter, 16, daughter of Belal Hossain of Balihara Village under Sadar Union, was a SSC participant from Mashangaon Dimukhi Girls' High School.
Deceased's Family sources said Beauty was now admitted to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital as her condition deteriorated.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haripur Police Station (PS) Amiruzzaman confirmed both of the incidents.   
SIRAJGANJ: A SSC examinee committed suicide by hanging herself in Puthia Village under Purnimaganti Union of Ullapara Upazila in the district on Sunday, after failing in the examination.
Deceased Mafia Khatun, 16, daughter of Maynal Hossain of the same area, was a participant in the SSC examination from Falia High School this year.
Ullapara Model PS OC Golam Mostafa confirmed the incident.
JHENIDAH: An examinee reportedly committed suicide in Maheshpur Upazila of the district on Sunday as he failed to obtain desired result in the SSC examination.
Deceased Piarul Islam, a student of Khalispur Bahumukhi Secondary School, was the son of Jantu Miah, a resident of Shabajpur Village in the upazila.
Maheshpur PS OC Morshed Hossain Khan said Piarul got GPA 2.78 in the examinations which frustrated him.
He was found hanging from the branch of a tree adjacent to a field in his village in the morning, the OC added.




